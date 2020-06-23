Man Charged with Brother’s Murder

A man has been charged with the murder of his brother in Spalding, Manchester on Thursday, June 18.

Dead is 28-year-old recording artist, Damion Petgrave of Bryan’s Lane, Spalding.

Charged is 24-year-old Condevie Brown, otherwise called ‘Dain’ of the same community.

Reports from the Spalding Police are that about 9:45 p.m., Brown and his brother, Petgrave were among a group of persons at a shop when an altercation developed between them. It is reported that a knife was brought into play and Petgrave was stabbed. He collapsed and died.

Brown was arrested and later charged. His court date is being arranged.

Investigations continue.