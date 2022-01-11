Man Charged with Breaking with Intent

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing

The Mandeville Police have charged a would-be thief who was caught in the act by security personnel after he broke into a shop in Mandeville, Manchester on Saturday, January 8.

Charged is 33-year-old Zane Brown, otherwise called ‘Brainz’, of Old England district, Manchester.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., the store assistant securely locked up the shop and went home. About 6:30 p.m., she received a telephone call that the store was broken into. Upon her arrival, it was discovered that Brown had gained entry through the front window and was caught by security personnel in the plaza.

He was arrested and later charged with Breaking with Intent. His court date is being finalised.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com