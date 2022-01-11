Man Charged with Breaking with Intent

The Mandeville Police have charged a would-be thief who was caught in the act by security personnel after he broke into a shop in Mandeville, Manchester on Saturday, January 8.

Charged is 33-year-old Zane Brown, otherwise called ‘Brainz’, of Old England district, Manchester.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., the store assistant securely locked up the shop and went home. About 6:30 p.m., she received a telephone call that the store was broken into. Upon her arrival, it was discovered that Brown had gained entry through the front window and was caught by security personnel in the plaza.

He was arrested and later charged with Breaking with Intent. His court date is being finalised.