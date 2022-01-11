Man Charged with Assault Occassioning Bodily Harm and Robbery with Violence

One man was arrested and charged following an incident in Kellits district, Clarendon on Friday, January 07.

Charged is 40-year-old Floyd Christie, otherwise ‘Brock’, of Rhoden Hall district, Crofts Hill, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 5:30 p.m., Christie and a woman had a dispute. It reportedly escalated and Christie allegedly punched the woman in the face several times causing swelling and bruises. It is also alleged that he stole the woman’s handbag, which contained JMD 7,000 and a Samsung cellular phone valued at JMD 27,000.

On Saturday, January 08, Christie turned himself in to the Police and was charged with Robbery with Violence and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm. He is scheduled to appear before the Chapelton Parish Court on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

