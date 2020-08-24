Man Charged With Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession Of Firearm

Investigators from the Kingston Eastern Police Division have arrested and

charged one man in relation to an incident that took place on Burgher Avenue, Kingston on

Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Charged with Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm is 19-year-old

Romario Brewster, a data entry clerk of Burgher Avenue, Kingston.

Reports are that about 8:45 a.m., Brewster and a woman had an argument; it is alleged that he

pointed a firearm at her and threatened to kill her. A report was made and Brewster was arrested

the same day and charged following a subsequent interview.

His court date is being finalised.