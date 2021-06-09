Man Charged with 2020 St. John’s Road Triple Murder

The St. Catherine North Police charged 23-year-old Oral Johnson otherwise called ‘Mouthy’, of St. John’s Road, Spanish Town in the parish with three counts of Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, following the July 2020 murder of three men at the above-mentioned address.

He was charged with the murder of:

· 42-year-old Tafa Williams, a fisherman of Greenwich Farm, St. Andrew,

· 24-year-old Jason Mighty, an electrician of Kennedy Drive, Ensom City, St. Catherine

· 25-year-old Rasheed Vassell, a customer service representative of Clayton Heights, Spanish Town in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 12:30 a.m., Johnson entered a house occupied by the men and shot and killed them execution-style.

On June 01, 2021, Johnson was picked up during an operation in his community and subsequently charged. He is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, June 15.