Man charged in the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) –  Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday that a man has been charged with the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll.

Worthy charged Michael Manual Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit, with homicide felony murder, lying to a peace officer, and home invasion.

Worthy said Wednesday that there are no facts that suggest that Jackson-Bolanos knew Woll or that the murder was a hate crime.

Woll, 40, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was found outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Woll attended a wedding the night before and returned home from the wedding sometime after midnight.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry into Woll’s residence and believe she was stabbed inside her home before making her way out to her yard, where she was found.

On Tuesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said that it received a warrant request in the case.

Prior to the request, Detroit police confirmed a second person of interest was taken into custody on Sunday. Authorities arrested another person on Nov. 8 but released them three days later.

Worthy said Jackson-Bolanos was not the first person who was arrested.

Court records show he was sentenced in 2014 and 2019  to prison and probation respectively for receiving and concealing stolen property.

Jackson-Bolanos has a probable cause court appearance scheduled for later this month.

“[It] definitely was frustrating not knowing at all who did this and would they find someone or would they never find someone,” said Rabbi Asher Lopatin.

Lopatin, who has known Samantha for over five years says the healing can start.

“Sam was unique, and we are really missing that, and I think we have to work harder to live up to her standards,” he said.

As for the Jewish community, Hanukkah is currently underway, a time when some are lighting candles in Woll’s honor.

“Light is a really appropriate way to remember her because she was that brilliant light that lit up our community with hope,” Lopatin said.

 

 

SOURCE: CBS news

