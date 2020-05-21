Man charged in home invasion, murder in Westmoreland

A man who was among three gunmen who allegedly staged a home invasion and murdered a man in Westmoreland last week has been charged.

He is 46-year-old Delroy Bromley, otherwise called ‘AJ’, mechanic of Barracks Road, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland. Bromley has been charged with murder, wounding with intent and robbery with aggravation.

Reports are that about 1:20 a.m., on Tuesday May 12, three gunmen kicked open the door of a house occupied by two brothers, demanded their car keys and opened gunfire at them before fleeing with their vehicles. The brothers were taken to hospital where 31-year-old Nical Dwyer, landscaper of McNeil district, Little London, Westmoreland was pronounced dead. The other was treated.

Bromley was arrested on Wednesday, May 13 and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.