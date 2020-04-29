Man Charged in Connection with Firearm Seized in May Pen, Clarendon

One man was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident on Woodside main road in Denbigh, Clarendon on Sunday, April 26.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Patrick Moncrieffe of Woodside Road, Denbigh in the parish.

Reports are that about 11:00 a.m., a police team was on an operation in the community when two men were seen walking along the main road. They were accosted by the Police but they fled. One of them stopped to place a towel under a car in a yard and was caught. The towel was retrieved and the firearm—a .38 Revolver—was found. He was subsequently arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalized.

