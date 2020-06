A court date has been set for man who allegedly attacked his house mate with a

machete and seriously injured him in Cowich disrict, Manchester on Saturday, May 30.

The man, 48-year-old Vinroy Morris of Cowich district, Manchester was nabbed by the Police in

an operation in the community on Monday, June 1 and subsequently charged. He will appear in

the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday, June 10 to answer to the charge of Wounding With

Intent.

