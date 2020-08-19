Man Charged For Wounding With Intent

Investigators from the St. Ann Police Division have arrested and charged a man in relation to an incident that took place in Discovery Bay, St. Ann on Saturday, July, 25.

Charged with Wounding with Intent is 43-year-old Evrol Gibson, otherwise called ‘Pop it off’, of Ticketts in the parish.

Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., the complainant and the accused were playing dominoes when an argument developed over money. A tussle ensued when the accused used a knife to stab the complainant in the side. The Complainant was assisted to hospital where he was admitted.

Gibson subsequently turned himself in to the police and was later charged.

His court date is be finalised.