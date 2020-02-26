Man Charged for Wounding Two Old Harbour Young Sisters

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The St. Catherine Police have arrested and charged a man responsible for chopping up and sexually assaulting two young sisters, at their home in Old Harbour, St Catherine last month.

He is 24-year-old Timothy Tulloch of Marlie Acres in Old Harbour in the parish.

The suspect, who is a neighbor of both girls, aged 11 and 13, is set to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court later this week.

According to reports, that on Tuesday, January 28, sometime after 9 pm, the girls’ stepfather left them at home in the Marlie Acres community to go and meet their mother.

Tulloch invaded the girls’ home and while he was in the process of raping the 13-year-old girl, he was caught in the act by the other sister. He then, became violent and inflicted chop wounds to both girls before fleeing the scene.

The girls’ parents returned home and found them badly injured.

They were transported to the hospital, where they were treated.

The suspect reportedly turned himself in to the police the next day and confessed. He was subsequently arrested and charged.