Man Charged for Wounding after Attack Woman with Box Cutter, ing

Leave a Comment / By / October 7, 2022

The Manchester Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Chevroy Dunwell, a
farmer of Dobson district Manchester with Wounding with Intent following an incident in his community on Thursday, October 06.

Reports are that about 11:00 a.m., the victim was at a shop talking to friends when Dunwell went inside and used a box cutter knife to inflict wounds to the victim’s chest. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Dunwell was later arrested and charged for the offence.

His court date is being finalized.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com