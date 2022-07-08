Man Charged for Trelawny Double Murder

A man has been charged in connection with the May 28 shooting at Red Dirt in Duncans, Trelawny that claimed the lives of two persons and left two others nursing gunshot wounds.

Dead are;

· 28-year-old Jason Traile, unemployed and

· Andre Dennis, 26, also unemployed both of Red Dirt, Duncans in Trelawny

Stevie Dunn, otherwise called ‘Clearance’, 34, unemployed of Duncans in Trelawny has been charged with two counts of Murder and Wounding with Intent, after he turned himself in to the police on Wednesday, July 06.

Reports from the Major Investigations Division are that 7:53 p.m., Traile, Dennis and the two other men were at a mechanic shop in Red Dirt when a Toyota Voxy motor car drove up and four men, including Dunn, who were dressed in army fatigue, alighted with handguns. The gunmen opened gunfire at the group, and all four men were transported to hospital where Traile and Dennis were pronounced dead. The other two injured men were admitted for treatment.

Dunn was charged on Thursday, July 07, after a question and answer session with detectives.