Man Charged for Stabbing 70-year-old Ex-soldier

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A 24-year-old man who stabbed a retired soldier in the head several times has been charged with wounding with intent.

The man, Jermaine Forbes who is of the Mineral Heights in the parish, was reported to have broken into the victim’s bedroom and then alleged stabbed the 70-year-old man.

According to the police, Forbes then attempted to escape, but was held by community members who later handed him over to law enforcers.

The suspect was later pointed out on an identification parade and was subsequently charged.

A court date has not yet been set for him to answer to the charge

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....