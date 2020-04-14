Man Charged for Stabbing 70-year-old Ex-soldier

A 24-year-old man who stabbed a retired soldier in the head several times has been charged with wounding with intent.

The man, Jermaine Forbes who is of the Mineral Heights in the parish, was reported to have broken into the victim’s bedroom and then alleged stabbed the 70-year-old man.

According to the police, Forbes then attempted to escape, but was held by community members who later handed him over to law enforcers.

The suspect was later pointed out on an identification parade and was subsequently charged.

A court date has not yet been set for him to answer to the charge