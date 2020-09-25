Man Charged For Shooting With Intent And Illegal Gun

One man has been arrested and charged with two offences following an incident along 5th Street, Kingston 12 on Tuesday, September 15.

Charged for Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition is 22-year-old Nakata Leslie, otherwise called ‘Frilly’, of 2nd Street, Kingston 12.

Reports from the Kingston West Police are that about 3:10 p.m., the complainants were standing along the road way when the accused and three other men, armed with guns, fired several shots at them; the complainants were not injured.

A report was made to the Police and Leslie was apprehended and charged on Wednesday, September 23.

His court date is to be finalised.

