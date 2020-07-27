Man charged for shooting 11-year-old girl

An eighteen-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the shooting of an 11-
year-old girl in Arnett Gardens, Kingston on Friday, June 5.

Charged is Jermaine Balfour of 8 th Street, Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12.
Reports are that the child was playing along Mexico Way when Balfour and another assailant
approached and opened gunfire. The police were summoned and she was taken to hospital
where she was admitted in stable condition.

On Saturday, July 4, Balfour was accosted and charged with shooting with intent and illegal
possession of firearm and ammunition.

Investigations continue.

