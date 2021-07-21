Man Charged for Raping Nine-year-old Stepdaughter

A 31-year-old ex-convict from Hanover has been arrested and charged with raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter, according to authorities.

Reports are that the child was raped twice at their home in March.

Last Tuesday, the perpetrator, who had been on the run since the assault was revealed in June, was arrested at a funeral in Cacoon Castle, Hanover.

He was charged with rape, indecent assault, and buggery. Meanwhile, the molested child has been placed in the custody of the state.

According to a police officer familiar with the accused man’s criminal past, he served time in prison for housebreaking a few years ago.

Six incidences of child sexual abuse have been reported in Hanover since the beginning of the year.

In each of the six cases, authorities have made arrests.

