Man Charged For Murder In Trelawny

Jamaica News: A man has been charged for the murder of 48-year-old Ainsworth Fairclough, taxi operator of Freeman’s Hall in Trelawny on Wednesday, October 07.

Charged for Murder is 55-year-old Douglas Dyer, farmer of Freeman’s Hall in the parish.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Fairclough and Dyer had an argument which developed into a brawl. A knife was brought into play and used to stab Fairclough in the chest. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dyer turned himself into the Police on Thursday, October 08 where he was charged after a question and answer interview.

A court date is being finalised.