Man Charged for Lottery Scamming in St James

Lottery Scamming
A St James man has been arrested and charged for Lottery scamming.

Charged is 24-year-old Dario Davis of York Bush district in Mount Carey in the parish. He has been charged with Possession of Identity Information with Intent and Possession of Access Device.

Police said the arrest and charged came through the coordinated efforts of personnel from Jamaica Customs and the Area One Lottery Scam Task Force.

Davis was arrested after arousing suspicions when he collected a package containing bank cards. The team conducted follow-up operations between 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Thursday May 21 at two locations in York Bush district in the parish and two cellular phones were seized.

His court date is being finalized.

