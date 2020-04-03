Man Charged For Killing Lover To Return To Court

Police Charged A Man For Harbour View Murder
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: A St. James man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is to reappear before the St. James Parish Court on July 6.

The defendant, David McPherson, has been charged with the murder of Natoya Slowly.

The new court date was given to him following his appearance in court last week and the judge extended his bail to that date.

Allegations are that on October 14, 2014 about 2:15 a.m., the couple got into a heated dispute at the People’s Arcade during which McPherson brandished a knife and stabbed the woman all over her body.

She was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

By; News Reporter

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....