Man Charged For Killing Lover To Return To Court

Jamaica News: A St. James man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is to reappear before the St. James Parish Court on July 6.

The defendant, David McPherson, has been charged with the murder of Natoya Slowly.

The new court date was given to him following his appearance in court last week and the judge extended his bail to that date.

Allegations are that on October 14, 2014 about 2:15 a.m., the couple got into a heated dispute at the People’s Arcade during which McPherson brandished a knife and stabbed the woman all over her body.

She was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

