Man Charged For Illegal Possession of Firearm in St. Thomas

Forty-six-year-old Samuel Dawkins of Knightsville district, Yallahs in St.Thomas

was charged with the offences of Shooting with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal

Possession of Ammunition following an incident in his community on Thursday, January 30,

2020.

Reports from the Yallahs Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Dawkins had a dispute with two other

men when he allegedly brandished a firearm. He reportedly fled the scene but was subsequently

arrested. Dawkins was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney on

Thursday, July 16.