Man Charged For Illegal Possession of Firearm in St. Thomas

Forty-six-year-old Samuel Dawkins of Knightsville district, Yallahs in St.Thomas
was charged with the offences of Shooting with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal
Possession of Ammunition following an incident in his community on Thursday, January 30,
2020.

Reports from the Yallahs Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Dawkins had a dispute with two other
men when he allegedly brandished a firearm. He reportedly fled the scene but was subsequently
arrested. Dawkins was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney on
Thursday, July 16.

