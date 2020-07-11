Man Charged For Illegal Possession of Firearm in St. Catherine

Westmoreland Man Held
Forty-four-year-old Glenford Esty, an electrician of Rosetta Park, Cherry Gardens
in St. Catherine is scheduled to appear before the court to answer to the charges of Assault at
Common-Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident in his community on
Tuesday, May 12.

Reports from the Guanabovale Police are that about 10:45 a.m., Esty was involved in a dispute
with another man when he allegedly brandished a firearm. He reportedly fled the scene but was
subsequently arrested. Esty was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney on
Thursday, July 9.

A court date will be announced soon.

