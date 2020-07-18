Man Charged For Illegal Possession of Firearm in St. Andrew

The Glengoffe Police charged 44-year-old Jason Frazer of Girls Town, Glengoffe
in St. Andrew charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault Occasioning Actual
Bodily Harm on Thursday, July 17.

Reports are that about 8:00 p.m. on Friday July 10, Frazer had an altercation with another man
while at a party, where he used a firearm to hit the man in the chest several times causing bruises
and swelling.

A report was made and an investigation launched, following which he was arrested and charged.

His court date has not yet been finalized.

