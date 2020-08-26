Man Charged For Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Twenty-nine-year-old Kyle Smith, Technician of Verene Avenue, Kingston 10
was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition at Park Lane in
Kingston on Sunday, August 23,

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., a team of officers were on patrol in the area when a group of
men were seen standing in a yard. Upon seeing the Police Smith retreated arousing the suspicion
of the police. He was accosted and searched and a black and silver Browning 9mm pistol with a
magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds was taken from his waistband. He was arrested and later
charged.

His court date is being finalised.

