Thirty-two-year-old Jeff Palmer of Glenville Close, Nine Miles Bull Bay in St.

Andrew have been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition on Sunday,

August 23.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 1:40 p.m., on Thursday, August 20, Officers

conducted a snap raid of a shop when they saw Palmer and accosted him. He was searched and the

firearm found in his waist band. He was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalized.