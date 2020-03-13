Man Charged for House Breaking and Larceny in Manchester, to Appear in Court Today

Latest Jamaica News, Manchester (McKoy’s News); A twenty-year-old man who was arrested and charged with house breaking and Larceny, after he allegedly broke into a house in Spur View Close, Manchester on Monday, February 24, is scheduled to appear in the Manchester Parish Court today, Friday March 13.

The accused has been identified as Jermaine Findley, of Rocky Hill, Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

Reports by the police are that about 7:00 p.m., Findley reportedly pried a window open and entered a house, where he ransacked the dwelling and stole a number of items.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched, which led to Findley being arrested and charged.

He is booked to appear in court today.

