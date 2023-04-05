Man Charged for Gun Attack on Beryllium Van at Bank in Portmore

Deputy Commissioner of police Fitz Bailey has confirmed that one of seven men who were taken into custody in connection with the daring daylight attack and robbery, on security officers servicing ATM machines at the Jamaica National Bank in Portmore, St Catherine last month, has been officially charged by the police.
Bailey said the accused man, Shemar Yee of Spanish Town, St Catherine, has since been charged with 12 offenses in relation to the robbery.
He said six other suspects are presently still in custody, and that the police were able to make an early breakthrough with the use of technology, rapid intelligence gathering and agile investigative processes.
Reports are that on Sunday, March 19, the security team was in the process of loading cash amounting to over $23-million into ATM machines at the bank, when they came under attack by men armed with high powered weapons.
Three of the security guards were shot during the robbery, which saw the armed robbery escaping with the cash.