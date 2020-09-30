Man Charged For ‘Chicken’s’ Murder

Jamaica News: Thirty-nine-year-old Dennis Wilson, otherwise called ‘Junior’, businessman of Park Lane, Kingston 19 has been charged for the murder of 24-year-old Shamar Mclean, otherwise called ‘Chicken’ on September 20.

Reports are that about 6:30 p.m. Wilson and two other men approached Mclean and opened gunfire hitting him to the upper body. Wilson was arrested by the police during operation and charged based on witness statements and a question and answer interview in the presence of his Attorney-at-Law.

His court date is being finalized.