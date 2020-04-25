Man charged for brother’s murder

Police Charged St Thomas Man With Attempted Murder, Wounding
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A Clarendon man has been charged with the gun murder of his brother.

Charged with murder is twenty-four-year-old Romario Jones, otherwise called ‘Davi’, of Canaan Heights in May Pen, Clarendon

Dead is his brother, 25-year-old Nicholas Jones of the same address.

Romario is scheduled to appear before the May Pen Parish Court to answer to the charges of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition arising from the incident.

According to reports from the May Pen Police, about 12:15 p.m., on Saturday, April 18, Romario and his brother were at home when explosions were heard. The Police were summoned and Nicholas was seen with a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

Romario Jones was subsequently arrested and charged for the offenses.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....