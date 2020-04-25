Man charged for brother’s murder

A Clarendon man has been charged with the gun murder of his brother.

Charged with murder is twenty-four-year-old Romario Jones, otherwise called ‘Davi’, of Canaan Heights in May Pen, Clarendon

Dead is his brother, 25-year-old Nicholas Jones of the same address.

Romario is scheduled to appear before the May Pen Parish Court to answer to the charges of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition arising from the incident.

According to reports from the May Pen Police, about 12:15 p.m., on Saturday, April 18, Romario and his brother were at home when explosions were heard. The Police were summoned and Nicholas was seen with a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Romario Jones was subsequently arrested and charged for the offenses.