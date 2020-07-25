Man Charged for British Teen’s Death

Detectives in May Pen, Clarendon arrested and charged one man following a year-long investigation into the 2019 murder of British national 17-year-old Sherika Smith, who resided in Four Paths in the parish.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Tyrone Williams, otherwise called ‘Junior’, of Sunset Crescent, Clarendon.

Reports are that on May 11, 2019, Smith allegedly went to meet with the accused and two days later her body was found at the entrance of a cane field in Georges Pen, Clarendon. Investigations carried out by members assigned to the JCF’s Cybercrime Unit as well as forensic evidence, linked Williams to the crime.

Williams was subsequently arrested on Thursday, July 23, 2020 and later charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday, July 30.