Man Charged for Breach of the Firearms Act

Firearm Seizure
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said detectives in Manchester was an integral part of solving a case in which a Kingston man now has been charged for breaches of the Firearms Act.

Everton Greaves, otherwise called ‘Quick Head’, from Endman Avenue in Kingston 8, is charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm.

The JCF said: “Reports are that about 7 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019, a police operation was carried out at May Day, Manchester. A 9 millimetre pistol and five 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition were seized.”

The firearm was submitted to the Government Forensic Laboratory for testing. Results from forensic tests pointed to Greaves, and a follow-up operation was carried out and he was arrested and subsequently charged.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....