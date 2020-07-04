Man Charged for 50 Rounds of Ammo

A man has been charged for illegal possession of ammunition after 50 covered at premises in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

He is 35-year-old Shawn Smith, otherwise called ‘Rasta’ of Discovery Bay.

Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that on Thursday, July 2, a team of officers were on an operation in the area when the premises was searched and 50 assorted rounds of ammunition were discovered. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court on a date to be determined.