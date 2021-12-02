Man Charged Following Shooting Incident at “Nine Night”

St. Catherine man Duwayne Barrett, 24, has been charged with two counts of wounding with the intent after allegedly firing at a group of people at a “nine night.”

In October, Barrett, who goes by the alias “Pree Pree,” was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the alleged killing of two people at the vigil.

Barrett is charged for reportedly shooting a man and a woman at the vigil in October.

According to reports from the Lionel Town Police, on October 6, 2021, at around 8 p.m., Barrett alighted from the car in which he was travelling and allegedly shot the victims. He then fled in a waiting Toyota Axio motor car.

The victims were transported to hospital, where they were admitted in stable condition.

According to authorities, Barrett was arrested on November 15 following an intensive investigation.

His court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

