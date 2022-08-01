Man Charged following Firearm Seizure in St. James

A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized one firearm and arrested and charged one man during an operation in West Village, Montego Bay in St. James on Saturday, July 30.

Charged is 32-year-old Keno Gayle of West Village, Montego Bay in St. James.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 5:20 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a house that was occupied by Gayle was searched. During the search, one Taurus 9mm pistol was found in the bottom drawer of a dresser in a room.

Following an interview in the presence of his attorney, Gayle was charged.

His court date has not been finalized.