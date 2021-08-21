Man Charged Following Firearm Seizure in Kingston

The Hunts Bay Police have charged 28-year-old Ackeem Francis, otherwise called ‘Skeemas’, an electrician of Betram Drive, Delacree Park, Kingston 13 with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident that happened at the intersection of Waltham Park Road and Hagley Park Road in the parish on Thursday, August 19.

Reports are that about 12:45 a.m, a team of officers observed a motor vehicle at the traffic light; the police officers signalled the driver to pull over and he complied.

Francis, who was the driver, was interviewed and a search conducted, during which a P380 firearm and seven rounds of ammunition were found. Francis was arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.