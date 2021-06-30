Man Charged Following Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in St Catherine

A team of officers assigned to the St. Catherine South Police Division arrested and charged 24-year-old Jermaine Gordon of Redwood Avenue, Gutters, St. Catherine with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition during an operation on the Gutters main road, in Old Harbour, St. St. Catherine on Tuesday, June 29.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 11:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Mark X motor car with three men aboard to stop. He complied— they were searched and one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in the possession of Gordon. He was subsequently arrested and charged. The other two men were searched and also a search of the vehicle was conducted, however, nothing illegal was found.

Gordon is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, July 9.

The other two men are scheduled to appear before court to answer to Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act. However, their court date has not been finalized.