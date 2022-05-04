Man Charged following Fatal Holland Bamboo Crash

The police in St Elizabeth have charged a man with causing death by dangerous driving following a three-vehicle accident on the Holland Bamboo main road in St. Elizabeth on Sunday, May 1.

The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Polleen Heavens of 7 West, Greater Portmore, St Catherine. Charged is Karel Biggs, 32, laborer of a Kingston 3 address.

According to police, Biggs allegedly overtook a line of traffic at 12:20 p.m. while driving a Suzuki Swift.

He reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed with the rear of a parked BMW, forcing the BMW to hit a parked Toyota Axio.

Five people were injured, including two children, and were rushed to the hospital, where one woman was pronounced dead.

Biggs was arrested and later charged.

He is set to appear before the Santa Cruz Parish Court on Monday, June 13.