Man Charged following Fatal Holland Bamboo Crash

The police in St Elizabeth have charged a man with causing death by dangerous driving following a three-vehicle accident on the Holland Bamboo main road in St. Elizabeth on Sunday, May 1.

The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Polleen Heavens of 7 West, Greater Portmore, St Catherine. Charged is Karel Biggs, 32, laborer of a Kingston 3 address.

According to police, Biggs allegedly overtook a line of traffic at 12:20 p.m. while driving a Suzuki Swift.

He reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed with the rear of a parked BMW, forcing the BMW to hit a parked Toyota Axio.

Five people were injured, including two children, and were rushed to the hospital, where one woman was pronounced dead.

Biggs was arrested and later charged.

He is set to appear before the Santa Cruz Parish Court on Monday, June 13.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com