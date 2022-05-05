Man Charged following Drugs and Money Seizure in St James

A man who escaped extradition in 2009 is being asked by the police to turn himself in for questioning, in connection with a major cocaine and money find in Coral Gardens, St James, last week.

He is Presley Bingham also known as Pressa and Butcherman, and he is urged to report to the Narcotics Division in St. Andrew as soon as possible to assist with the investigation.

Oral Johnson, a 43-year-old businessman, has also been charged with various cocaine-related offenses.

In 2005, a request for Bingham’s extradition to the United States was made. However, the case against him was dismissed in 2009 by then-Justice Minister Dorothy Lightbourne.

According to reports, 24 pounds of cocaine was recovered during a raid in Coral Gardens St. James on Tuesday, April 26.

According to authorities, Johnson was driving the vehicle in which the cocaine was discovered.

After being formally interviewed in the presence of his attorney, the businessman from Garden District, Westmoreland, was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Dealing in Cocaine, Taking Steps to Export Cocaine, and Trafficking Cocaine.

The cocaine is estimated to be worth US $550,000 or JMD $82.5 million.

A search of a property believed to be owned by Bingham resulted in the seizure of a quantity of illicit drugs and foreign currency.

According to the authorities, the money is worth $3.8 million in US dollars and $30,000 in Canadian dollars. This amounts to around JMD $600 million.

Bingham, 59, was apprehended on July 12, 2009, after being on the radar of US law enforcement since the early 2000s. Based on the statements of convicted drug kingpin Norris ‘Deedo’ Nembhard, US authorities classified Bingham as a drug enforcer.

According to reports, Bingham, along with Nembhard, Clasford Morris, Robroy Williams, and five others, was indicted in 2004.

According to sources, Nembhard was sentenced to just 13 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal with US prosecutors.

Leebert Ramcharan, another Jamaican kingpin, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of release after refusing to cooperate with US prosecutors.