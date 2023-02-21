Man Charged by West Kingston Police

The West Kingston Police have charged twenty-eight-year-old Errol Colley, a labourer of Oxford Road, Kingston in relation to an incident which occurred on Beeston Street in the parish on Saturday, January 28.
The dead men have been identified as 43-year-old Randy Robinson of Preston Avenue, Kingston 16 and 31-year-old Terrence Forsythe a driver of Charles Street, Kingston.
Brown was on Monday, February 20, charged for two counts of Murder, Shooting with Intent, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition.
Reports are that about 4:45 p.m., Robinson and Forsythe were standing on the roadway, when they were pounced upon by Brown and a group of men who opened gunfire on them. They received multiple injuries and were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
An investigation was launched into the shooting after which Brown was apprehended and taken into custody. He was subsequently charged on Monday, February 20.
Brown’s accomplices are currently being sought by the Police.
His court date has not been finalised.