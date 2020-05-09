Man charged after trying to throw away gun

Jamaica News: A man who reportedly tried to throw away an illegal firearm during a police search at his Clarendon home has been arrested and charged.

Charged is 40-year-old Marlon Munroe, electrician of Paisley Drive, May Pen, Clarendon.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Thursday, May 7 a team of officers on an operation carried out a search of Munroe’s house. During the search, Munroe allegedly threw a .38 revolver containing five .38 cartridges through a window. The firearm was retrieved and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

