Man Charged After Threatening Granduncle With Gun

Jamaica News: Detectives from the St Andrew Central Criminal Investigations Branch have arrested and charged one man following an incident on Old Hope Road, Kingston 6 on Tuesday, September 29.

Charged with Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition is 22-year-old Ronaldo Buchanan, otherwise called ‘Ratty’, of Old Hope Road, St Andrew.

Reports from the Stadium Police are that about 9:05 p.m., Buchanan allegedly demanded monies from his granduncle. When his demands were not met, an altercation developed and Buchanan brandished a firearm and threatened his granduncle.

The matter was reported and following an investigation, Buchanan was arrested on Thursday, October 1, and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.