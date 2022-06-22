Man Charged After Stabbing Gay Lover to Death

Detectives from the Hunts Bay Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Elymel Anderson, also known as “Robin,” of Phase II, Seaview Gardens in Kingston 11, following the stabbing death of 34-year-old Horace Marksman at their home on October 22, 2021.

According to reports, both men got into an argument around 4:00 p.m. The argument heated up, and Anderson left, only to return moments later with a knife, which he used to stab Marksman in the chest.  Marksman was pronounced dead at hospital.

Anderson was charged on Tuesday, June 21, following a question-and-answer session. The date of his arraignment will be announced soon.

 

