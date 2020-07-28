Man Charged after Shooting at Cops at Shop Breaking Scene

A Kingston man is now facing charges following a confrontation with the Police in Portmore, St. Catherine on Saturday, July 4.

The accused is 31-year-old Angelo Morrison of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 3:15 a.m., Saturday, men were seen attempting to break into a wholesale. The police were summoned and on their arrival they were allegedly met with gunfire. They returned fire and the assailants fled.

Further investigations led officers to the Kingston Public Hospital where Morrison was seen with gunshot wounds. On Friday, July 24, he was charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, as well as shop breaking and larceny, following an identification parade.

Morrison is to appear in the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, July 31.

Police continue their investigations.