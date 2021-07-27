Man Charged after Sexually Assaulting Disabled Woman

Following an incident in Mount Carmel district on Thursday, June 24, officers assigned to the Hanover Police Division arrested and charged Renardo Humphrey, also known as “Nardo,” a 21-year-old laborer from Middlesex, Hanover, with rape and burglary.

Reports are that at 2:20 a.m., a female who is deaf and mute closed her home and went to bed. Moments later, she felt Humphrey’s fingers resting over her mouth, startling her. He proceeded to sexually abuse her before leaving the premises.

He was arrested on Thursday, July 22nd, and charged the following Sunday, July 25th, after participating in a question and answer session with the police.

His court appearance is still being scheduled.