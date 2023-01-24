Man Charged after Killing His Uncle in St Mary

A St Mary man who allegedly stabbed his uncle to death during a dispute at a funeral in Heywood Hall, Port Maria in St Mary on Sunday, January 15, have been arrested and charged for murder.
He has been identified as 33-year-old Ramone McLean, otherwise called ‘Tilly’ truck driver also of Heywood Hall main road and he has been charged with the murder of 50-year-old Marvin Watson, labourer of Huddersfield in Stewart Town, St Mary.
Reports are that at about 4:00 pm, both men were attending a funeral being held for another family member when they got involved in a dispute.
During the dispute, McLean allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Watson to his upper body before fleeing the scene.
An investigation was launched and McLean was arrested and questioned before his lawyer, after which he was subsequently charged.