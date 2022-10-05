Man Charged After Ammunition Found Under Bed

Twenty-five-year-old Oneil Brown of Chepstow Road, Waterford in St. Catherine has been charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition following his arrest by the St.
Catherine South Police on Friday, September 30.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 4:00 a.m., lawmen searched a premises that was occupied by Brown. During the search, one Glock magazine containing twenty-eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under a bed in a room. The ammunition was seized and Brown was arrested.
He was charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney. His court date is being finalized.