Man Caught Having Sex with Minor

A Trelawny man who was caught having sex with an under aged student at her home in Maxfield district, Trelawny, on Tuesday, is now being sought by the police.

The suspect is said to be from the Deeside community, also in the parish.

Reports by the Trelawny police are that about 7:00pm, a family member walked into the house and stumbled upon the accused man having sex with the 14-year-old student.

The accused then fled from the house, and a report was later made to the police by the relative.