Man Caught Having Sex with Minor

A Trelawny man who was caught having sex with an under aged student at her home in Maxfield district, Trelawny, on Tuesday, is now being sought by the police.

The suspect is said to be from the Deeside community, also in the parish.

Reports by the Trelawny police are that about 7:00pm, a family member walked into the house and stumbled upon the accused man having sex with the 14-year-old student.

The accused then fled from the house, and a report was later made to the police by the relative.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com