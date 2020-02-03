Man Believed to be a Hit and Run Victim Discovered on St Ann Highway

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): The body of an elderly man, believed to be the victim of a hit and run, was discovered lying on the highway in St Ann on Sunday, February 2.

The deceased appears to be in his 70s, was wearing a red striped shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

According to the police reports, it appeared that the man could have been hit by a motor vehicle. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are now seeking the public’s assistance to identify the man.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the Moneague police at 876-973-0451, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.