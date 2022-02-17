Man Being Sought for Stabbing Murder in Negril, Westmoreland

The Negril police in Westmoreland have launched a manhunt for a man who reportedly stabbed another man to death, along a section of the Negril main road, on Monday.

The deceased has so far been identified as 42-year-old Oliver Johnson, an electrician who resided at Westland Mountain, also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 9 :00pm, Johnson was walking along a section of the Negril main road, when he allegedly got involved in an argument with a man.

The unidentified male brandished a knife which he used to stab Johnson to the upper body, before fleeing the scene.

Johnson collapsed and was transported to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police were later summoned and upon arrival and investigation was carried out, and a search launched for the accused.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com