Man Being Sought for Stabbing Murder in Negril, Westmoreland

The Negril police in Westmoreland have launched a manhunt for a man who reportedly stabbed another man to death, along a section of the Negril main road, on Monday.

The deceased has so far been identified as 42-year-old Oliver Johnson, an electrician who resided at Westland Mountain, also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 9 :00pm, Johnson was walking along a section of the Negril main road, when he allegedly got involved in an argument with a man.

The unidentified male brandished a knife which he used to stab Johnson to the upper body, before fleeing the scene.

Johnson collapsed and was transported to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police were later summoned and upon arrival and investigation was carried out, and a search launched for the accused.