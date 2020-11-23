Man Behind the ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ Dies

Remember the man who invented the Ice Bucket Challenge, Patrick Quinn. He has died, aged 39 of the disease Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Ice Bucket Challenge dominated social media in 2014, and was a gesture in which cold water was poured over the head of friends and colleagues.

It was part of something Patrick Quinn and friends had developed to help raise funds for ALS, a motor neuron disease, after he had been stricken with what is popularly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It is a debilitating and fatal illness arising from the progressive destruction of the nerves and muscles. There is no cure.

The Ice Bucket Challenge raised over US$200 million to fight the disease and for medical research